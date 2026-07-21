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Sue Korlan's avatar
Sue Korlan
6h

Given the number of women he is alledged to have attacked, I presume he is guilty even if he gets off in court. Here in the US it used to be virtually impossible to convict a man of rape. DNA helped fix that.

The deeper problem is what to do about all the churches he desecrated with his artwork. I certainly don't need a reminder of how the Church has covered up abuse and supported abusers. As far as I am concerned, that puts most of the Church's major shrines on my never go there list. The garbage needs to be removed.

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Wesley's avatar
Wesley
2h

Leo hasn’t had his say on Rupnik yet. Let’s allow a) a more credible report of the outcome to emerge and b) see what the Vatican does before we despair. I agree with JD that this is a moment where, regardless of outcome, clarity is critically important, but, if this leak is genuine (and that’s a significant if), it could well be that the outcome isn’t being reported officially yet because they’re trying to formulate a response. It wasn’t until Leo that his art was removed from Vatican websites, now is not the moment to despair.

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