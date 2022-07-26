S1E3: How can I separate fact from fiction here?

This week on The Pillar In-Depth, I talk with a longtime journalist and fact-checker about how we can separate fact from fiction when it comes to abortion-related content we see online. Then, something I’ve seen a lot of in the wake of Dobbs are stories of doctors turning away women seeking care for miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies. I talk with a friend who experienced a miscarriage recently about her own experience, and the questions she has after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Show notes: https://www.politifact.com/article/2018/feb/12/principles-truth-o-meter-politifacts-methodology-i/ https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2022/jul/12/focus-family/anti-abortion-group-exaggerates-how-states-regulat/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/07/09/one-source-story-about-10-year-old-an-abortion-goes-viral/ Projects like “The Pillar In-Depth” are made possible by our subscribers. Please consider subscribing today at www.pillarcatholic.com/subscribe