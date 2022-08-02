S1E4: What about life-affirming medicine?

Should the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade affect care for women experiencing miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy? This week on The Pillar In-Depth, Kate Olivera talks about it with a leading, pro-life OB-GYN. Show notes: https://tepeyacobgyn.com/ https://www.acog.org/contact/media-center/abortion-language-guide https://ethicscenter.nd.edu/news/dcec-presents-nd-evangelium-vitae-medal-to-dr-john-bruchalski/ Want to share feedback or a pitch? Email Kate at kolivera@pillarcatholic.com Projects like “The Pillar In-Depth” are made possible by our subscribers. Please consider subscribing today at www.pillarcatholic.com/subscribe