S1E5: How can I support women today?

Maternity homes might be one of the best kept secrets of the pro-life movement in the United States. But with the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, it's time more people knew about them. This week on The Pillar In-Depth, Kate Olivera profiles a maternity home in Chicago and two women who have benefited from its service. Show notes: https://www.helpaidforwomen.org/ https://leo.nd.edu/partners-projects/projects/national-maternity-housing-coalition/ Want to share feedback or a pitch? Email Kate at kolivera@pillarcatholic.com