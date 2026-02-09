The Pillar

Eric
2h

Beatification outside of the diocese of Peoria would be very disappointing. The city of Peoria itself has venues that fit 10,000+ people (a convention center, with other large spaces under the same roof) and the football field in Champaign, IL (90 miles southeast of Peoria) is nearly as large as Soldier Field, and fits 60,000+ people.

Mike
3h

My mom has been hoping and praying that she can go to his beatification before she dies. I told her not to worry. If she does things right and God is merciful, she could end up with an even better seat.

