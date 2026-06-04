Yo!



Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen is going to be beatified September 24, in the city of St. Louis.

Ed and I are going. We want you to come, too. We want as many Catholics to be there as possible.

So we’ll be leading a pilgrimage to the beatification, and then to Fulton Sheen’s hometown of Peoria, to venerate Sheen’s tomb, see his museum, and attend a Mass of Thanksgiving.

Our pilgrimages are focused, faithful, and fun. We want you to hang out with us in a great Catholic conversation lasting several days, and to build friendships among fellow Pillar readers in a good way.

The beatification is coming up soon, which means — unfortunately — you have to register for the pilgrimage very soon. But you should do that. It’s probably the easiest way to have a (metaphorical) front row seat to a historic moment in American Catholicism — with on-site, real time, analysis, explainers, and reporting from us.

Sign up here.

Sign up here.

By now, you’re getting the idea: Sign up here.

You won’t regret this. Will you regret missing it?

Sign up here.

Yours in Christ,

JD Flynn

Sheen Pilgrim

The Pillar