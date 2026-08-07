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Fr. Deacon Craig Anderson's avatar
Fr. Deacon Craig Anderson
4d

This story sickens, disgusts, and even angers me. Please pray for all his victims, including his family. If these charges are proven true, this man should never return to an active clerical state. (I don't know if he should be laicized. It doesn't seem right to take bad clergy and make them part of the lay faithful after their sins and crimes have been discovered. That's not fair to the lay faithful.) I realize no process of vetting is perfect, but shouldn't conversion to Christ be a requirement for ordination to the diaconate or priesthood?

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Sqplr's avatar
Sqplr
3d

The Baltimore Sun further reported that this busted deacon was previously named a Catholic high school Teacher of the Year by the local Knights of Columbus. I truly have no words.

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