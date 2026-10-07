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LinaMGM's avatar
LinaMGM
3h

Oh this is a delight to read - it’s like watching an AIM convo between canon lawyers🤭😉😁

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Josh Mansfield's avatar
Josh Mansfield
2h

It's honestly like I'm reading the transcript of a podcast. Honestly, this may be a good way for you two to do canon law discussions going forward (granted, I still want them on the podcast too, don't take the fun of Ed getting exasperated with a cheeky JD away from us!!)

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