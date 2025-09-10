The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca R.'s avatar
Rebecca R.
1m

Thanks for your reporting, Luke! This was an interesting read at least in part for me because our parochial school is considering whether to accept school vouchers, which will be universally available in our state next school year. We've been thinking through the effect that receiving vouchers may have on our parish tithing, which currently financially supports the school 100%, and it's interesting to see the problem from the other side of the problem, so to speak, of a Catholic school that has completely relied on government funding and now faces a reduction in that support. It makes me wonder what their tithing is like and why they charge tuition on top of that; what does that extra funding support in the schools?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture