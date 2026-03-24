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Christian D's avatar
Christian D
3h

Something I really liked about this interview was that Archbishop Warda had concrete actions he and his community are taking to resolve the problems they face. Not just the usual "This is a problem, and a solution must be found where [insert platitude here." It's a lot more meaningful when you're taking action instead of just pontificating.

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LinaMGM's avatar
LinaMGM
7h

Besides CNEWA, does anyone know of ways to give alms to our Chaldean brothers and sisters? Prayers for this ancient Catholic Church, especially of protection and hope. 🙏🏽

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