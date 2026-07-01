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JosephK's avatar
JosephK
30m

Soooo…since they didn’t have the apostolic mandate and the notary gave some nonsense answer, does that mean they didn’t follow the rubrics of the liturgy? Sounds like some “Spirit of Vatican II” liturgical funny-business to me ;).

The Orthodox churches survived because they actually had roots. SSPX (and Old Catholic, Independent Catholic, PNCC, etc.) are seeds thrown on rocky soil.

I have a hope that Pope Leo will use this as an opportunity for inflection and reflection on the liturgy and any doctrinal questions that have cropped up in the last 80 years. JPII had too much upheaval to manage; Benedict started movement in the right direction; Francis, likely by accident, lit a fire that moved people to talk more about these things.

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Kelly Doman's avatar
Kelly Doman
23m

Hubris. Prideful to the extreme. Pure and simple, this openly says “we know better and are holier than you are so we’ll do what WE want no matter what the successor to St Peter or Catholic teaching says” and it makes me feel terribly sad. May God have mercy on them and bring them to repentance and reconciliation.

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