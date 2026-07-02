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Fr. Jedidiah Tritle's avatar
Fr. Jedidiah Tritle
1h

I hate that this is getting so much media time, but I also really appreciate you guys taking the time to explain all the finer canonical details. It helps me to know if I'm thinking through things correctly, and it's a great resource to send people to for further info. So thanks!

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Alicia - In Response's avatar
Alicia - In Response
1h

This was a super helpful explainer! We read it out loud over dinner to answer all our questions.

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