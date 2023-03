Welcome to Starting Seven, The Pillar’s daily newsletter.

I’m Luke Coppen and I aim to guide you each weekday morning to the most interesting Catholic news and comment.

😇 Today’s saint: St. Leander of Seville (Roman Martyrology).

📜 Today’s readings: 2 Kgs 5:1-15ab ▪ Ps 42:2, 3; 43:3, 4 ▪ Lk 4:24-30.

🗓 Today’s anniversary: 10th anniversary of Pope Francis’ election.