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Andrew Leingang's avatar
Andrew Leingang
43m

My wife and I got married there just a few years ago!! 🥰 So happy to see it getting more recognition! It’s a stunningly beautiful church with incredible history. The Altar of Answered Prayers is also a phenomenal place to propose, if I do say so myself. :)

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TAC77's avatar
TAC77
1h

Thanks, Michelle, for this lovely article about the St. Joseph shrine. I was not aware of it and it's so great that it was preserved from the wrecking ball. There is a shrine of St. Joseph in De Pere, Wisconsin, (near Green Bay), that is actually the National Shrine of St. Joseph on the campus of St. Norbert's College. It's not too far from the National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion, the only approved apparition site of Our Lady in the United States. We visit the vacation spot of Door County two or three times a year and always make the stop at both shrines. Happy feast day to all The Pillar readers as we honor this saint of saints today!

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