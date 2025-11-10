The future of the Diocese of Steubenville, Ohio is expected to be discussed in a closed-door meeting of U.S. bishops this week, after a years-long row over the prospect of merging the diocese with a neighboring Ohio diocese.

Several sources close to the U.S. bishops’ conference have confirmed to The Pillar that a presentation on the prospect of diocesan merger is on the schedule for the executive session of the USCCB’s fall plenary assembly, which is set to begin Tuesday.

Bishops told The Pillar that the scheduled discussion is expected at the USCCB to focus on Steubenville, an eastern Ohio Appalachian diocese which by population is one of America’s smallest dioceses, with a population of almost 30,000 Latin Catholics.

Consultation with the relevant national bishops‘ conference is a step in the process of seeing dioceses merged, an undertaking overseen by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops, and ultimately decided by the pope personally.

The prospect of first merging the Steubenville diocese was raised in 2022, when then-Bishop Jeffrey Monforton told Steubenville priests that their diocese was at the time fiscally “solvent,” but would in years to come be a “victim to the Ohio Valley’s aging cycle and steady demographic depopulation.”

The solution, Monforton said, would be an extinctive merger with the much-larger and neighboring Diocese of Columbus.

While Monforton said the merger could be a “template” for the future of other small dioceses, priests and laity pushed back, saying there had not been sufficient local consultation on the prospect, and that their diocese was financially healthy — despite diocesan officials who had been convicted of financial crimes — and had a growing number of seminarians.

Since that 2022 announcement, the diocese has been in turbulence, facing Monforton’s ouster as diocesan bishop, and the tenures of two different apostolic administrators leading the diocese, each with their own assessment of Steubenville’s future.

After those unsettled years — and competing assessments of Steubenville’s viability — some sources have told The Pillar that Ohio’s bishops are likely to urge that the USCCB support the plan of a merger for the Eastern Ohio diocese.

After Monforton’s 2022 announcement of a merger process, diocesan clergy and laity pushed back, arguing that they had not been consulted, writing to the U.S. bishops’ conference to oppose the prospective merger, and holding rosary rallies outside the Steubenville diocesan chancery.

Priests and laity argued that the Diocese of Steubenville has significantly more priests per capita than any other diocese in Ohio, had a higher share of Catholics attending Mass than other Ohio dioceses, had more participation in the global synod on synodality, and had both a stable population and continued prospects for priestly vocations.

That advocacy was a partial success. It saw a planned consultative USCCB vote on the issue, which had been scheduled for November 2022, shelved, with the prospective merger at least temporarily on pause.

In September 2023, Monforton, who was also facing Vatican-ordered Vos estis lux mundi investigations, received an unusual new appointment, becoming an auxiliary bishop in Detroit, a rare assignment for someone already leading a diocese.

The Vatican appointed retired Kalamazoo Bishop Paul Bradley as the diocese’s apostolic administrator. He won praise from local clergy, who said the bishop listened to them, was attentive to their needs, and did not seem to regard an extinctive merger for the diocese as a foregone conclusion.

Bradley confirmed to local Catholics that talks of a prospective merger were ongoing, at the direction of the Vatican.

In December 2023, Bradley said that he and Columbus’ Bishop Earl Fernandes had begun, at the Vatican’s request, a series of meetings to talk through the prospect of merging. A joint statement emphasized that no decision had been made, and the pope would make the final call.

But while Bradley was not the decision-maker, he made his opinion known.

In a February 2024 interview, he told Crux that “while there are some who think that the Diocese of Steubenville is not able to survive, that is not what I’ve found so far.”

But in June 2024, the diocese announced that Bradley would be replaced by Bishop Edward Lohse, the current Bishop of Kalamazoo, after serving just nine months as apostolic administrator.

Several sources told The Pillar at the time that the move was not Bradley’s choice but was triggered by his reservations about a merger with the Columbus diocese — a plan reportedly supported by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States.

In a March 2025 report on the diocese, Lohse noted that “The more than two years since the announcement of the proposed merger have been hard on both faithful and clergy alike.”

In his report, Lohse said the diocese was beginning to “rebound” from its financial difficulties, “at least modestly” — the bishop noted an increase of more than $1 million in diocesan assets in the year prior, and a healthy priests’ pension fund, but also acknowledged fiscal challenges, including the crumbling diocesan cathedral — a circumstance many local priests had been the fault of Monforton’s failure to manage a prospective renovation project.

But the bishops said demographics were the biggest challenge for Steubenville.

“The most significant issue facing the Diocese of Steubenville in the next 5 to 10 years, and indeed in the next 30 years, is the projected decrease in population. The general population has declined noticeably, and the Catholic population even more so, with no reversal of this trend in sight. This reality is troubling and the challenge it will present to the future viability of the diocese will be significant,” Lohse wrote in a report on the diocese, published on the Steubenville diocesan website March 11.

“Given that there are presently only around 29,000 Catholics in the diocese, and that in recent decades the Catholic population has been decreasing at a rate more than three times that of the general population, these figures suggest a very problematic road ahead,” Lohse wrote.

The bishop also argued that economic decline in the Appalachian region, in which the diocese is situated, had bred a distrust of institutions also shared by Catholics.

“The prospect of the diocese itself being merged into another is seen by some as one more institution now abandoning them as well,” he wrote.

Lohse also suggested that the proposed merger with the Columbus diocese was not communicated properly when it was first announced in October 2022 by Monforton.

“Many people believed from the announcement of a proposed merger that it had already been decided, even though in truth no decision had actually been made,” the bishop said.

While the bishop acknowledged present financial stability, he also noted a positive landscape on prospective vocations.

In March, the diocese had 10 seminarians, which Lohse said gave it one of the highest ratios of seminarians to Catholics among all U.S. dioceses — indeed, a recent study found that Steubenville has the fourth highest ratio of seminarians to total Catholics in the country.

The same study also found that Steubenville ranks high among U.S. dioceses in terms of its frequency of Catholic weddings, and the frequency with which non-Catholic adults are received into the Church — though relatively low in terms of its relative number of infant baptisms.

Although no priestly ordinations are forecast in 2025 or 2027, two are expected in 2026 and 2028, respectively.

The Steubenville diocese currently has 33 priests actively assigned to pastoral ministry, excluding Franciscan University, a juridically separate entity. Despite the relatively small number of clergy, the ratio of priests to Catholics — 1 to 997 — is better than in other Ohio dioceses.

In July 2020, former diocesan comptroller David Franklin admitted in federal court that he had embezzled almost $300,000 from the diocese, and that he had failed to turn over to the IRS nearly $2.8 million payroll taxes withheld by the diocese from employees. Franklin’s financial crimes cost the diocese more than $900,000 in interest and penalties, in addition to its $2.8 million debt to the IRS.

In August 2020, Monsignor Kurt Kemo admitted that while he served as diocesan vicar general, he had stolen more than $300,000 from the diocese, in order to pay for flying lessons, purchase expensive clothing, and otherwise subsidize his lifestyle. The priest was sentenced to six months in an Ohio penitentiary.

In a March press conference discussing his report, Lohse expressed concern that regardless of progress on the diocesan budget and its vocation numbers, the regional demographics of Ohio’s Appalachian counties might eventually mean the diocese will be “no longer viable.”

The bishop said that if the Steubenville diocese is eventually merged with another, it would be essential to “take the time to make sure that things are done well.”

The Steubenville diocese serves more than 29,000 Catholics, who comprise 6% of the local population. All 13 counties covered by the diocese are predicted to decline by population over the next 25 years, according to the State of Ohio.

Pope Pius XII erected the Steubenville diocese on Oct. 21, 1944, carving out 13 counties in southeastern Ohio previously belonging to the Diocese of Columbus: Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, and Washington counties.

The diocese is well known as the home of the Franciscan University of Steubenville, which was founded in 1946 as the College of Steubenville.

But the once-vital city of Steubenville has fallen into hard times. The city’s population dropped from more than 35,000 in 1950 to fewer than 20,000 people today. And a decades-long decline of the U.S. steel industry has contributed to poverty in the region, as jobs have become scarce.

If an extinctive merger is eventually ordered by Pope Leo XIV, the Steubenville diocese would become the second U.S. diocese to be merged in recent years with a larger neighbor — the Diocese of Juneau, Alaska, was in 2020 merged with the Archdiocese of Anchorage.