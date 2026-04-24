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edwardj16's avatar
edwardj16
28m

I think it's a bit unfair to frame this as "inclusion," as if a failure here is some volitional exclusion. Parochial schools simply do not have the funding to offer the same services as public schools for students with disabilities. That is the end of the analysis. My local parochial school, in a high cost of living area, costs less than $6,000 per year per student, and a small percentage of additional funding comes from the church. The public schools consistently fund over $20,000 per student.

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M Z's avatar
M Z
3m

There is a recent article from the McGrath Institute at Notre Dame which does a good job of examining the discussion of the cost of people with disabilities. It’s well worth a read.

https://churchlifejournal.nd.edu/articles/the-church-and-the-cost-of-disability/

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