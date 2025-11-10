Police have apprehended an individual suspected of breaking into the Archdiocese of Toronto’s chancery building and stealing a number of items over the weekend.

Toronto Catholic Pastoral Centre. Credit: Google Maps.

The Toronto Catholic Pastoral Centre, which houses the archdiocesan chancery offices, experienced a burglary Friday night.

“An individual forced their way into the back of our building and proceeded to remove a number of items from several offices,” said a Nov. 8 memo sent to all pastoral centre and satellite office staff.

The memo, from archdiocese director of public relations and communications Neil MacCarthy, said stolen items included laptops.

“At this time, we believe most of the stolen items were taken from the 1st and 6th floor. A number of items were also thrown to the floor and some workspaces have been disturbed,” it said.

The archdiocese handed over security footage to the Toronto police and asked staff members to avoid entering the building over the weekend, while damage to the building’s back entrance was being repaired.

On Sunday, MacCarthy announced in a follow-up memo that the police had arrested an individual in connection with the burglary.

“Our understanding is that the suspect is alleged to have been involved in some residential break-ins in the area,” MacCarthy told The Pillar.

A number of stolen items had been recovered, including computer equipment, he said. As of late Monday morning, archdiocesan officials were still working with police and staff members to identify and return the stolen items.

The pastoral centre reopened on Monday for regular operating hours.

Staff members have been asked to inspect their work areas and report if any items are missing or work stations appear to have been disturbed. In his follow-up memo, MacCarthy noted that an examination of the building had found that some items from the 5th floor had also been stolen, in addition to those initially noticed on the 1st and 6th floors.

In 2024, Toronto police reported 6,861 break-and-enters. A little more than one-third were commercial break-ins.

Last week, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said crime levels in the city have fallen this year, including a 12% decrease in break-and-enters from last year.