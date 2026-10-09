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BeNotAfraid78's avatar
BeNotAfraid78
2h

I think he has the warmth and dynamism as well as the mutual respect and colegiality with his brother Cardinals to excell at this role

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Michael's avatar
Michael
2h

I'm seeing a lot of sturm und drang online about this, but if I'm reading this correctly, there were only two people eligible for this role--Tagle and Parolin?

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