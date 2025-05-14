The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Smoke Signals
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Samuel Voss's avatar
Samuel Voss
2h

This is Illinois we'retalking about. He doesn't have to personally vote in order to have voted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
1h

Actually, Pope Leo XIV has had 3 citizenships since he was made Cardinal a few years ago, as all cardinals residing in Rome (as well as the Pope) have Vatican citizenship.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture