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CMCF's avatar
CMCF
3d

There's something really crucial here - the movement of the Holy Spirit in people's hearts before any pastoral strategy, the role of which in these stories to respond to what has already happened. Pope Leo said it today at the Chrism Mass:

"The surprise of Pentecost is repeated when we do not presume to control God’s timing, but place our trust in the Holy Spirit, who “is present, even today, as in the time of Jesus and the Apostles: is present and at work, arriving before us, working harder than us and better than us; it is not for us to sow or awaken him, but first and foremost to recognize him, welcome him, go along with him, make way for him, and follow him."

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Nathaniel L's avatar
Nathaniel L
3d

Prayers for my fellow FIFO miner :) Saint Joseph the Worker intercede for us both

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