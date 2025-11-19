The Pillar

User's avatar
Neophyte's avatar
Neophyte
1h

Trump’s mass deportations have not been “indiscriminate”. If you’re in the country illegally, you get deported. Some illegals are able to dodge deportations, and some bureaucrats are able to throw up obstacles delaying deportations, but the “random” enforcement is due to the migrant activists, not the Trump administration.

It was wrong for illegals to circumvent the law to join our polity without our consent. It was wrong for activists to give illegals false hope that they could stay in the US indefinitely. And it was wrong for politicians and judges to frustrate the will of the people and decline to enforce immigration laws. The abuse of justice got so bad, over so many decades, that the people recalled Trump from exile with a mandate to fix the problem by enforcing the law.

Trump is carrying out his mandate, and immigration is the issue he polls strongest on. Ultimately the bishops lack credibility on the issue. Of course illegals and criminals should be treated with dignity, but to emphasize the plight of the illegals is to reveal a blindness of the actual problems with our immigration system.

Calvin Blick's avatar
Calvin Blick
1h

It seems worth considering whether the bishops want to pick a fight with Trump in general, given how vindicative he has been during his second term. Clearly Bishop Barron tries to make it extremely clear that he is aligned the administration, as do groups like Catholic Vote. If Trump was to start speaking out against the bishops, there's a good chance a majority of American Catholics would side with him. With a few exceptions, the bishops have not spoken up too much and some (like Barron) are pretty clearly trying to curry favor with Trump & MAGA supporters.

