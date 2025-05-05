As it becomes clear to cardinals that the two main papabili, Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, may have difficulty achieving the 89 votes necessary to become pope, some have started pivoting towards other names under consideration as a “plan B.”

Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille. Image credit: Archdiocese of Marseille.

While many of the more “progressive” cardinals have reportedly started gravitating towards Cardinal Robert Prevost as preferred option, others close to the general congregations report a Spanish-led push to consider the French Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille.

Cardinal Juan José Omella of Barcelona, considered one of the possible European kingmakers of the conclave, is considered to be a personal friend of Aveline and his main supporter.

Omella was widely seen as “Francis’ man in Spain” for a long time, part of an informal commission which advised then-apostolic nuncio Archbishop Bernardito Auza on episcopal appointments in Spain, as Auza’s own picks were often perceived to be too conservative.

Nevertheless, Omella enjoys a public reputation as a relative moderate, though many believe he’s more reformist than he seems.

“Look, if you’re a conservative and come to him with conservative concerns, he’ll listen to you and make it like he understands you, and you’ll feel he’s a conservative. But the same thing happens if you’re a liberal, so it’s hard to know where he stands,” a priest of the Archdiocese of Barcelona told The Pillar.

Omella started his episcopal career as auxiliary bishop of Zaragoza under Archbishop Elías Yanes in 1996, widely considered the main representative of the progressive wing of the Spanish bishops at that time.

“Omella is a spiritual child of Yanes. He’s very careful with not saying anything too unorthodox publicly, but many in his clergy, especially the younger priests, see him as a [theological] progressive,” a source close to the Archdiocese of Barcelona added.

However, with an almost three-decade long episcopal career, Omella is one of the cardinals with the deepest network of connections on both sides of the Atlantic, as he’s a respected figure among many progressives and moderates in Latin America and Europe.

Therefore, any name he puts in the hat will be taken as worthy of consideration — and apparently most Spanish cardinals would rally behind Aveline if the Frenchman became the viable option.

“Cardinal Cobo [of Madrid] supports Tagle as a plan A, and wants to support Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero of Rabat, another Spaniard, as a second choice. But both Cobo and López would support Aveline if he’s the only viable candidate,” a source close to the Spanish cardinals told The Pillar.

Cardinal Fernández Artime, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life is believed to also support Tagle as a first candidate, and Aveline as a consensus candidate – although he’s also in the discussion as a plan B or C candidate in curial and progressive groups.

The outliers in the Spanish delegation would be Cardinal François-Xavier Bustillo of Ajaccio, France, and Cardinal Carlos Osoro, Archbishop Emeritus of Madrid.

Bustillo has lived in Italy and France since he was 17, is not thought to be not working with the other Spanish cardinals, and is believed to harbor conservative sympathies. Osoro is considered a moderate conservative. However, lingering health issues have prevented Osoro from taking an active role in the general congregations and pre-conclave discussions.

Aveline’s profile could be an attractive one for those wishing to vote for someone who’s seen as close to Francis but bringing more stability to the papal office — he has no public record of administrative issues or allegations of mishandling abuse cases, an issue for Tagle and Prevost, respectively.

Moreover, Aveline has a certain reputation as theologically orthodox, and many close to him say he harbors more conservative sympathies than it seems publicly.

“He’s more of a conservative open to dialogue with everyone than a progressive ideologue,” a priest close to Aveline told The Pillar.

“I think he’s more conservative in matters of faith than it looks,” another priest closer to him said.

Aveline is certainly known for his closeness to Pope Francis, persuading him to visit France in 2023 for a meeting with Mediterranean bishops about the refugee crisis in Europe.

Pope Francis gave Aveline the red hat in 2022, in the process passing over the Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, who, to this day, is not yet a cardinal.

His closeness to Francis is said to have played a major factor in his election as president of the French bishops’ conference in early April.

On the other hand, Aveline allegedly continued offering his support for the traditionalist communities in his diocese after the promulgation of Traditionis custodes, even publicly celebrating the TLM at least twice.

He has also never come out in support for controversial issues such as the female diaconate, or changes in Catholic sexual ethics or in the pastoral practice for people in irregular unions.

Therefore, he has a public profile that could be attractive for those who wish someone more in line with Francis than Parolin, without the perception of theological inconsistency, as plagues Tagle, or without governance scandals, as with Parolin, Tagle and Prevost.

However, Aveline might struggle to earn the trust of conservatives and some European moderates.

While Aveline is not being as a progressive, his statements about interreligious dialogue and the salvific mission of the Church, have often been heard as ambiguous, with him saying in a 2004 essay that “To say that the plurality of religions is a mystery is also to recognise that no theology will be able, through formulas, to master what is really at stake in dialogue, because this dialogue is first and foremost the place where God himself sets a meeting for us.”

“Such a spirituality of interreligious dialogue, founded on God’s freedom and on the sacrament of friendship, is quite simply a spirituality of sharing humanity that goes far beyond the realm of religions, because it refers to two fundamental elements of the human experience: otherness and commitment,” he added.

Such a strong emphasis in dialogue without evangelization has led many in France to distrust Aveline.

“His pastoral approach is primarily defined by his strong commitment to interreligious dialogue, especially with Islam, which he places at the heart of his vision for the Church. He maintains that the Church should not “impose” the Christian faith, but rather recognize the action of the Spirit within other religious traditions,” a source close to Aveline told The Pillar.

“This orientation—focused more on coexistence than on proclamation—is viewed by many as a weakening of the Church’s evangelical mission,” he added.

Considering the insistence in evangelization coming from cardinals on all sides of the spectrum in the general congregations and media interviews, Aveline’s approach might prove controversial.

Moreover, Aveline’s careful silence on hot-button issues such as female diaconate or blessings for same-sex couples has caused many in France to believe that such a silence is actually a “tacit alignment with progressive causes,” the same source told The Pillar.

“He adopts an inclusive, conciliatory tone but lacks doctrinal clarity. He has never publicly stated a clear position on female diaconate or blessings for same-sex couples, leaving a persistent ambiguity, this sustained silence can be perceived as a failure to speak the truth with both courage and charity,” the source added.

Local sources also reported that despite his perceived tolerance and even support for traditionalist communities, Aveline opposed, alongside Bishop Dominique Touvet of Fréjus-Toulon, the development of a traditional pilgrimage in the Var region, where both dioceses are located.

Moreover, there’s a growing distrust of Aveline among European conservatives for his role in the forced resignation of Bishop Dominique Rey of the diocese of Fréjus-Toulon.

Following Rey’s appointment in 2000, the diocese gained a reputation for welcoming new communities from across the ecclesiastical spectrum, including traditionalist groups, and seeing a meteoric rise in ordinations. But alongside that, questions were raised about diocesan oversight.

The Vatican imposed a rare moratorium on ordinations in the diocese in 2022 amid concerns over allegedly lax vetting procedures after a ‘fraternal visit’ conducted by Aveline himself.

A year later, the diocese was subject to an apostolic visitation conducted by Archbishop Antoine Hérouard of Dijon and Archbishop Joel Merciër, former secretary of the Congregation for the Clergy, reportedly prompted by abuse cases in some communities, the activities of traditionalist groups, questions over economic management, and accusations that Rey had an authoritarian governing style.

Following the visitation, Pope Francis appointed Bishop François Touvet as coadjutor bishop with wide powers of governance, and the veto on ordinations was mostly lifted.

However, Rey eventually resigned on Pope Francis’ request in January.

The resignation came as a surprise, as no new concerns had been raised about Rey, and Touvet was already effectively governing the diocese.

Many watchers saw this as Aveline betraying Rey.

“Aveline and Rey used to be close friends as they coincided for a time in Paris, and many credit the ‘fraternal visit’ with prompting the red hat for Aveline,” a priest close to the visit told The Pillar.

“Aveline and Mercier worked together to get Rey out of the way, and that’s the way many in France and Europe see it,” he added.

Due to his image as a doctrinally orthodox, traditionalist-friendly bishop, and the presence of movements and congregations from around the world in his diocese, Rey has made many friends among conservative and moderate cardinals in Europe and beyond.

Therefore, if too many cardinals believe that Aveline’s conservative sympathies are a cover, and that he’d show his true face as a pope, progressives might have to soon start thinking of another name.