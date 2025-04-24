The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clare K's avatar
Clare K
6h

Brendan's By The Numbers columns are one of the main reasons I subscribe! Dear MSM reporters who will be cribbing from this data analysis to flesh out your conclave stories in the coming days... please at least link to the original article? And consider subscribing :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Becker's avatar
Michael Becker
3h

Great article! The data analysis is top tier!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture