The practice of prayer for people who have already died sets Catholics apart from many other Christians.

Catholics pray for those who have died in part because of the belief that their souls may be in purgatory, and the prayers and sacrifices of people on earth can help them get to heaven.

But what is the history of that practice?

In the 1400s, the Council of Florence affirmed the notion of purgatory as a means of purification for the soul after death, and the benefit of the prayers and sacrifices of the living on their behalf.

But the practice of praying for the souls of the departed had been a part of Christianity far earlier, from the early centuries of the Church.

Inscriptions found in the Roman catacombs include prayers for the individuals buried there, including the prayer that they may “rest in peace.”

The early Church father Tertullian described Christians in the 200s offering sacrifices on the anniversaries of their loved ones’ deaths.

St. Gregory of Nyssa preached in the late 300s that the soul who is inclined toward irrational passions will find after death “that he is not able to partake of divinity until he has been purged of the filthy contagion in his soul by the purifying fire.”

Around the same time, St. John Chrysostom preached in a homily: “If Job’s sons were purified by their father’s sacrifice, why would we doubt that our offerings for the dead bring them some consolation? Let us not hesitate to help those who have died and to offer our prayers for them.”

St. Augustine, writing in the 400s, affirmed the idea that the dead can benefit from the prayers of the living.

“Nor can it be denied that the souls of the dead are benefited by the piety of their living friends, who offer the sacrifice of the Mediator, or give alms in the church on their behalf,” he wrote in The Enchiridion.

“But these services are of advantage only to those who during their lives have earned such merit, that services of this kind can help them…there is, on the other hand, a kind of life so good as not to require them; and again, one so bad that when life is over they render no help.”

While prayers for the dead were part of Christianity in its early centuries, they were sometimes mixed with superstitions from the surrounding culture, like the idea that it was necessary to offer food for the souls in the afterlife, or the belief that their souls could become visible to their living relatives on certain days.

The Council of Trent in the 1500s reiterated the Catholic belief in purgatory and instructed bishops to encourage that “the sacrifices of Masses, prayers, alms, and other works of piety, which have been wont to be performed by the faithful for the other faithful departed, be piously and devoutly performed.”

It also warned against speculating about “the more difficult and subtle questions” regarding what happens after death, saying such speculation generally does not lead to an increase in piety, but can tend toward superstition.

All Souls Day, celebrated each year on the day after All Saints Day, is set aside in the Church as a particular day to pray for souls in purgatory.

The feast has its origins in the reforms of St. Odilo, who served as the fifth Benedictine Abbot of Cluny around the year 1000.

Among the monastic reforms instituted by St. Odilo was the establishment of November 2 as a day of prayer for the faithful departed. It was common for Benedictine monasteries to remember their dead members every year. But St. Odilo instructed all the monasteries affiliated with the Abbey of Cluny to offer Masses, prayers, and sacrifices for the souls of all the faithful departed on this day.

The practice then spread to other Benedictine monasteries throughout Europe. Dioceses gradually began to adopt November 2 as a day to pray for all souls, and by the year 1300, the practice was well established throughout the Church.

Another specific practice of prayer for souls in purgatory is the “30 Gregorian Masses” devotion.

Established by St. Gregory the Great in the year 590, the devotion consists of having Mass offered by a priest each day for 30 days for the sole intention of a deceased individual who may be in purgatory.

The 30 Gregorian Masses devotion, while longstanding, is not as well-known as other forms of prayer for the dead, and is not particularly widespread today. As parish priests may not have the availability to offer Mass for a single intention for 30 consecutive days, the devotion may require the individual requesting the 30 Gregorian Masses to find a priest at a monastery or with a religious order.

More common among Catholics today is the recitation of the prayer offered at the end of the Catholic rite of burial: “May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.”