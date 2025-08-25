The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin M. James's avatar
Kevin M. James
1h

It is certainly encouraging how the Archbishop keeps reaching for Sacred Scripture in making his points.

When I first started hearing people talk about Africa re-evangelizing the West, it seemed an exotic and bold claim; feels more of a matter-of-fact observation by now.

I hope the Church will provide good support in both directions: to help missionary priests adapt to local cultures, and to help local cultures adapt to *them*. We have much to learn from each other.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture