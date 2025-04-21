It will be decades, if not centuries, before the history books — and the Church — reach a consensus on the legacy of Pope Francis.

Credit: Vatican Media

It takes a long time for the decisions made in a pontificate to come to fruition, and for personal loyalties or animus to fade enough for a clear-eyed assessment. It is simply too soon to say how Christians 100, 200, or 500 years from today will talk about the unusual, and historic, pontificate of Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

But while history books are long in the making, Catholics and non-Catholics are already making their own judgments about the meaning, legacy, and consequences of the Francis pontificate. Those assessments are extraordinarily varied — offering lenses on the pope, and on the way he was understood around the world.

In the global media, Francis is being remembered in very broad strokes: As something of a revolutionary in the papacy, who offered a gentler tone on the “hard edges” of Catholic doctrine. He is remembered in some corners with the moniker of the “people’s pope,” with nods towards his stated preferences for people of the “peripheries,” his admonition to “smell of the sheep,” and his frequently expressed impatience for clerical customs and liturgical finery.

He will also be remembered for drawing attention to the plight of migrants, for expressing solidarity with refugees making an often treacherous crossing, from Libya and Tunisia to the Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, where they could set foot on European soil.

In the days to come, he will be celebrated by world leaders for his attention to the environment, his focus on Amazonia, his widespread reputation for a “more pastoral approach” on issues pertaining to sexuality, culminating in his approval of Fiducia supplicans.

By a broad swath of Catholics and non-Catholics, he will be remembered, fondly, for his remarkable Urbi et Orbi blessing in March 2020, in which he stood in the wind and rain, holding aloft a monstrance, and begging God to spare and protect his people.

“Lord,” he prayed in the shadow of Bernini’s collonades, “may you bless the world, give health to our bodies and comfort our hearts. You ask us not to be afraid. Yet our faith is weak and we are fearful. But you, Lord, will not leave us at the mercy of the storm.”

For that moment, whatever else can be said, he will be remembered by some as the world’s priest, begging God for mercy and protection, exhorting his people to courage, and giving witness to hope.

—

He will be spoken of as a man of peace, and the “pope of charity,” as the cliched meme circulates showing him next to the word “charity,” with John Paul II and Benedict XVI consigned to “faith” and “hope.”

His papacy was unique because he was the first Jesuit, the first American, and because his theological starting point stood in pointed contrast to theological methodologies and commitments of his two immediate predecessors.

If there emerged from Vatican Council II two schools of interpretation, JPII and Benedict represented one, which had nearly been enshrined as the official interpretation, before Francis arrived to inject new oxygen into the other, to restore its prominence — often by restoring its theologians and champions — and to allow once dormant debates about the Church — her mission and methodology — to be renewed.

But most bishops won’t talk about that over the days to come. From the college of bishops — those who are theologically the pope’s brothers and collaborators — there is likely to be little open and public talk about the pope’s legacy, or the meaning of his papacy.

They will instead mostly release anodyne statements, as they’re expected to, most saying that they’re thankful to God for the ministry of Pope Francis, and trusting the Lord about what happens next. Some will hint at their belief that he “transformed” the Church, while others will, with due circumspection, signal their unhappiness with his reign.

Online, some Catholics have already begun with a kind of santo subito hagiography, and — on the other end of the spectrum — some have tagged him, probably ahistorically, as the “worst pope ever.” Online culture, Catholic or not, lends itself to stark, definitive, and hyperbolized declarations.

—

Among many close Church watchers, Francis’ legacy will be measured with regard to the circumstances of his election, and the indications of his early papacy.

And for many observers, both left and right, Francis’ papacy will be remembered for projects begun, ideas conceived, discussions launched, and changes floated, touted or declared.

He will be remembered for beginnings and initiatives, some of which might still come to fruition.

But it will also be said that of the many things Francis began, few seemed to arrive at their expected closure — or any at all — during his reign.

Consider the way in which some of his early champions expressed disappointment at the time of the 2020 Querida Amazonia exhortation, in which the pope seemed to shut down expectations that he would introduce far-reaching structural changes regarding clericalized roles for women, and the prospect of a married priesthood.

Consider the amplification of that disappointment — which led even to public statements of discontent — when the pope’s landmark project, the synod on synodality, failed to deliver on the expectations that it might reshape the expression of Catholic sexual teaching, and that it might call for some diaconal role for the women in the Church, whatever that would mean.

In short, while theological progressives on gender and sexuality in the Church had once seen in Francis the prospect of great promise, by the end they were left mostly with rhetoric. As even Fiducia supplicans seemed to crumble under episcopal pushback from sub-Sarahan Africa, some Catholics expressed frustration outwardly, while others maintained that Francis had begun a process which they hoped to see come to fullness in future papacies.

But in either case, few of those who predicted far-reaching changes on those fronts are now likely to say that it has actually become so.

Or consider the expectations of the conclave itself, with Francis widely believed to have been elected for the sake of reforming the Roman curia’s operations, and helping the Apostolic See to emerge from the cliff of financial calamity. Those were the very things understood to have driven Benedict XVI from office, and the internal issues which Francis took up almost from the start.

But while he opened new offices and issued new org charts, the financial picture remains alarming, and the problems with territoriality, silo-ing, and bureaucratic dysfunction at the Vatican remain points of episcopal concern. While bishops say that Vatican dicasteries adopted a service-oriented posture during the Francis papacy, they also concede that little seemed to have changed systemically about the provision of services.

Striking Vatican workers and feuding dicastery officials tell the tale: If he was elected for internal clean up, and began in fits and starts, the reforms have not yet had effect, and the balance sheet has not yet turned upward.

—

Five years into his papacy, Francis was hit, as was the whole Church, with the cascading scandals that began with the sexual abuse of former cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

Francis is mostly unappreciated for his role in the beginning of that matter — it is widely unseen that it was Francis who greenlit a formal preliminary investigation into McCarrick, while predecessors had satisfied themselves with perfunctory reports and extra-judicial remedies. It was Francis who allowed the preliminary investigation to be known publicly, and who allowed a penal process against McCarrick, albeit an abbreviated one.

It was Francis who called for a global summit on sexual abuse, who told episcopal conferences to set policies and to cooperate with law enforcement, who told victims they would be heard, whistleblowers they would be protected, and bishops they should take to their knees in prayer and penance.

But it was also Francis at the center of the scandals of Zanchetta, Principi, Rupnik, and others. It was also Francis whose landmark Vos estis lux mundi is widely taken as a flop.

It was Francis who was seen to legislate vociferously against abuse, manipulation, and the occasion of sin, and then to allow those same laws to be applied selectively, or not at all.

He promised change, and set things in motion. He began a reform. But by most accounts, it has not yet come to pass.

The most open question is the pope’s signature project — synodality.

As parishes and dioceses recovered from Covid, Pope Francis put them through a ringer: requiring of them the organization of listening sessions and commissions, and the production of endless reams of reports, towards the goal of inculcating a notion which remained nebulous to some, even as the Church went through exercises of “listening and dialogue in the Spirit.”

Round tables were laid out in Paul VI Hall, and over two years, bishops, cardinals, religious, laity gathered — with parish pastors notably absent, save for a hastily thrown together session for them — and the assembled participants talked about a constellation of subjects orbiting around the notion of synodality, the idea of prayerful and common discussion and discernment ahead of ecclesial decision-making.

The participants in the pope’s synods said dutifully that synodality had something new-and-yet-possibly-ancient to offer the Church, that it was a critically missing component of the Church’s mission and identity.

But with its champion now deceased, it remains to be seen whether synodality will become a vital and thriving concept in ecclesial life, or whether it will soon seem a dated and passé buzzword — a kind of rhetorical marker for a now-past era.

—

As an icon, a symbol, a cultural meme suggesting something about the Church in the modern world, Francis will indeed loom in years to come as a figure who captured popular — or at least media — imagination. Much of that will be judged to the good.

And even among his critics, sharp assessments will be somewhat softened in the short-term by the witness of his humanity in his final weeks.

But within the Church, he will be remembered with a more complex legacy, one encapsulated, perhaps, by the complexity of even translating his own frequent advice to Christians: “hagan lio” — make some noise, make a mess, shake things up.

The Francis papacy, to be sure, shook things up. Its lasting legacy will be measured best, perhaps, when eventually they settle down.