User's avatar
LinaMGM's avatar
LinaMGM
5mEdited

On the one hand, I sincerely understand the place the conference is coming from that JD is outlining here - its a fraught topic, loaded maybe is a better word (which in and of itself is an issue), and there is a different set of clergy in charge with different styles and prudential judgements. It makes completely, logical sense.

On the other hand, these are the bishops of the American Church, shepherds of Catholics who are also American, and this is a national tragedy for at least some of their flock, and perhaps a point of correction for others (in the "even when you loathe someone or their ideas you don't get to be happy they got murdered" vein of things).

Genuine question - Did the bishops say nothing after previous political murders of decades past (before I was old enough to pay attention or before I existed)? Is the recent commentary on public square deaths just a blip and not a moment for catechesis or consolation for those they are shepherding? I really don't know, so maybe that's part of it.

