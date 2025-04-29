The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Smoke Signals
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maypo's avatar
Maypo
2h

I pray that the Lord blesses the Church with a Pope who has the intellect and heart of Archbishop Chaput.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sqplr's avatar
Sqplr
3h

Thank you for featuring Abp. Chaput. I was pleased to have him as my Archbishop and I think it's shameful that he was not made a Cardinal. He clearly had the skills and background for the job, and as the first Native American Archbishop, he would also have been the first Native American Cardinal. But he criticized Pope Francis so he didn't get a red hat. Sad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture