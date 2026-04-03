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Fr. Colin Braud's avatar
Fr. Colin Braud
2d

Excellent Good Friday reflection. Soon to be beatified Fulton Sheen has a reflection on how Dismas stole Heaven... by God's grace me we steal Heaven too.

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Sqplr
2dEdited

Great piece. I had read the story of Mr Fesch before, but it's good to be reminded of it.

As for the thieves, of course Dismas is a saint. I like to think Gestas took the hint from Dismas, amended his thinking, and was saved too, maybe after a stay in Purgatory. After all, if Gestas hadn't complained, would Dismas have been moved to give his powerful witness? And while Dismas is a holy saint, wasn't Gestas expressing the normal non-heroic-virtue thoughts of most men who might find themselves crucified next to a known wonderworker who might even be God? "I'm hurting so bad, Lord, if you're really all you say you are, then why don't you help me, save me!" On this first day of the Divine Mercy novena, I pray God has mercy on Gestas, and on us all when we "moan".

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