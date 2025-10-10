The Pillar

Discussion about this post

Bridget
21m

> Rather, the goal is to help the person cope with the distress they experience over that divergence.

I like this goal because it is more likely to be achievable.

If a person spends all their time wanting things to be different than how they are, that is an obstacle to embracing God's (uncomfortable) will in the present moment. If a person wants their own self to be different than what it is, that is an obstacle to accepting God's burning and inexplicable love for oneself. (But it's best not to think about "whether I am embracing this or accepting that" because this will also produce a feeling of not measuring up, or of being awfully wrong and doomed.)

Gratian
1h

As a Catholic who experiences SSA, conversion therapy is tricky. Yes, I would like this temptation to go away and to be "normal" like everyone else. I've certainly cried into the arms of one of my friends saying that I wished God would rid me of sexual attraction towards everyone, both man and woman alike, because all it ever seems to have done is brought me pain. My sexuality, both same-sex and opposite-sex, seems to be more of a burden than a gift. But unfortunately, I don't get to choose my crosses. I'd also like to stop being impatient, being hot tempered, being argumentative, the list goes on, there are lots of temptations I'd like cut from my life. Some of those things I may overcome, but some of them I may just have to struggle with for the rest of my life. And that's uncomfortable. I'm not saying that people who seek conversion therapy are trying to avoid their crosses, but the fact of the matter is that we will always struggle with some aspect of our corrupted natures until we die. I think the healthiest thing I ever did regarding my attraction was acknowledging it, instead of pretending it wasn't there and psychologically contorting myself to fit what I wanted to be. I live with it quietly, keeping it to myself -- even when it scratches from underneath the floorboards of my mind. Perhaps that's ultimately meant to serve as a reminder that my ultimate cure is in Heaven, and not here on Earth; God willing I will be freed of it when God calls me to Him in Paradise, and not before.

