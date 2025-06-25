The Pillar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Peery Cover's avatar
James Peery Cover
1h

This article touches upon a point that has not been discussed much. When people come to any country illegally, they often are afraid to contact the police when they are victims of criminal behavior. The people who smuggle them in can take advantage of this fear by coercing the immigrants into committing crimes or by robbing them on a regular basis since the perpetrators believe the victims will not contact the police.

People who are USA citizens can actually sponsor their parents for legal immigration if they are gainfully employed and are not minors. It is practically automatic if the sponsor guarantees the parents will not become a ward of the state. The parents would have to leave the USA temporarily I think.

rjm's avatar
rjm
2m

I really appreciate this coverage. Is there a reason the sources are nearly all pastors and not immigrant laypeople (at least speaking on background)? That would seem like a necessary angle, but maybe there are risk factors that are not apparent to me. Or maybe that’s in a forthcoming article! Would love to hear from laypeople on the ground. How are they thinking about the home churches Fr Mueller is suggesting (and I’m guessing already exist in some places)? About missing Mass? About the difference in families and parishes between legal and non-legal residents? Espinosa hopes the crisis will lead his parishioners to deeper accompaniment—but I’d bet they already have some pretty deep practices of that. This crisis is not new. Let’s hear about how the immigrant community is acting out what I imagine is a hard-won practical wisdom.

