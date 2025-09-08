Pope Leo XIV raised to the altars Saint Carlo Acutis on September 8 along with Saint Pier Giorgio Frassati.

In his homily Sunday , the pope highlighted the Acutis family’s role in Saint Carlo’s growth in the faith, saying that “Carlo… encountered Jesus in his family, thanks to his parents, Andrea and Antonia… and then at school, and above all in the sacraments celebrated in the parish community.”

A group from the Carlo Acutis’ oratory in the Regina della Pace parish in Naples, Italy. Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

Saint Carlo has been widely framed as a saint to inspire young people, as he is the first millennial to be canonized. But the crowd gathered for his canonization included a sizable contingent of a different demographic: mothers.

While Carlo stirs devotion among Catholics of all ages, the cult surrounding his figure is, in no small part, driven by mothers who say they pray for his intercession for their children, and who see him as a model for their children—and grandchildren.

“I have young children, and youth is the future of the Church, so I pray to Carlo Acutis for my children and all young people,” Tonia Rusolillo, from Naples, told The Pillar on Sunday.

“Our parish, Regina della Pace, has an oratory named after Carlo Acutis,” she said, pointing to the baseball caps her group of pilgrims were wearing with a picture of St. Carlo. “The Carlo Acutis oratory is the youth group of our parish, they welcome people into the parish, some of them serve at Mass,” she added.

Acutis was born in London in 1991 but grew up in Milan. Despite being born into a non-practicing Catholic family, Acutis showed a remarkable devotion from an early age, attending daily Mass and praying the rosary. Gifted with technology, he used his skills to catalog Eucharistic miracles from around the world.

In the eyes of many, St. Carlo seemed like a normal child who loved video games, soccer, and Pokemon, but those closest to him saw something remarkable in him. His own nanny, a Hindu, credited him with prompting a conversion to Catholicism.

St. Carlo often used his own money to buy sleeping bags for people living on the streets of Milan.

Carlo Acutis died of leukemia in 2006 at age 15, offering his suffering for the pope and the Church. After accounts of an extraordinarily holy death, Acutis was beatified in 2020 in Assisi.

Carlo’s mother, Antonia Salzano, has been among the most prominent promoters of his cause. She has written books about her son and given testimony across the world, often telling the story of how her son’s faith brought her back to the Church.

By her own accounts, before her son Carlo's birth, Antonia Solzona’s faith could be described at best as lukewarm, at worst, as non-existent.

“My first Mass was my First Communion, my second Mass was my Confirmation, and my third Mass was my wedding,” she recalled in a 2022 interview.

“If in the case of St. Therese of Lisieux, her parents were the great educators; in the case of Carlo, the roles were reversed. He was my little savior, and above all he was my great educator in the faith,” she added.

While Carlos’ mother says she was inspired by her son, other mothers said Carlo has inspired their own children’s faith.

Christina, an American pilgrim, told The Pillar that her son Declan, who has Down syndrome, has a strong devotion to Carlo, which has drawn her deeper into spiritual life.

“Declan has been bringing me deeper and deeper into my spiritual life, and I think that that's a correlation between Carlo and his mom. We've read everything about Carlo together. We just finished his mom's book. So Carlo brought his mom deeper into the faith, and Declan has brought me deeper,” she said.

Christina and Declan. Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

Her son, Declan told The Pillar that he feels a deep connection with Saint Carlo.

“I feel that Saint Francis of Assisi is my [spiritual] father, so as Carlo was also devoted to him, I feel I became a brother to him,” he said.

But according to Christina the connection runs even deeper.

“We watched Carlo’s beatification Mass in 2020 on the TV and Declan said that he knew Carlo and said he’d see Carlo very soon. But this was during Covid, so I didn’t think it would happen, but within three weeks, the priest in the parish next to us in Queens brought back a relic of Carlo,” Christina said to nods of approval from other pilgrims who had witnessed the story.

“Then, he told me that Carlo and Pier Giorgio Frassati would be canonized together, and I told him that if that happened, then we needed to go, but then they were on separate days, so we thought it wouldn’t happen. Until it did. And that’s why we’re here today,” she added.

Some mothers devoted to Saint Carlo came with their own children to the canonization.

“As a Catholic, I admire Carlo Acutis, he’s a good role model for our children,” Maribel Castillo Atienza, from the Philippines but living in Rome, told The Pillar.

Maribel and her son. Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

“He was canonized in such a short period, so he’s contemporary, and because of his age he was very active in the faith, so it’s great to be here with one of my children,” Castillo added.

Many mothers — and grandmothers — devoted to Acutis say they hope he is both an intercessor in heaven and a model for their children and grandchildren.

“We want Carlo Acutis to intercede in heaven for all of our children, for a better future for all of them. It seems correct, as he’s young and is the patron saint of the internet,” María del Socorro Silva, from the Brazilian Catholic community in Milan, told The Pillar.

A group of Brazilian pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Milan. Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

“For us Brazilians it’s a great honor to be here and celebrate his canonization because his first miracle came from Brazil.

Other mothers pointed to stories about Acutis’ love for the Eucharist as the trait they most hope to pass on to their families.

“I am devoted to him because of his love for the Eucharist,” Lucía Treviño from Monterrey, Mexico, said.

“This is what brings you closer to God and what I would like my family to have. I think that the fact that he used the internet to evangelize is important, because that’s how you’ll reach young people, because that’s where you can find them,” she added.

Silvia and Lucía Treviño. Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media.

“I have three boys, and I feel that we mothers can identify with him,” Silvia, Lucía’s sister added. “I feel now that I can come to my children and grandchildren and bring them this message of faith.”

Marisela Baños, from Havana, Cuba, agreed.

“Many mothers are devoted to Carlo Acutis for their young children. We see him as a role model for our children, as a path that brings them closer to Jesus Christ,” she said.

Marisela Baños and her husband, José Luis. Credit: Edgar Beltrán/Pillar Media

“We came because it’s our 25th wedding anniversary and our daughter lives here. These saints inspire us to keep going. I pray that Carlo Acutis helps young Cubans so that they can renew their faith and believe in Jesus as the only savior and the only hope,” she added.