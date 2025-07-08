On Monday, the Vatican released a document offering guidance to Catholics on the latest stage of the global synodal process launched by Pope Francis in 2021.

Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration Mass in St. Peter’s Square on May 18, 2025. Credit: Mazur/cbcew.org.uk

The General Secretariat of the Synod launched the 24-page text, “Pathways for the implementation phase of the synod document,” July 7.

The almost 10,000-word document is written in synodalese, a language in which few Catholics are fluent. The sentences are typically long and sinuous, with multiple subclauses and a heavy reliance on abstract nouns, making the text a taxing experience for readers unfamiliar with synodal jargon.

A sample: “In addition to the leading lines mentioned above, the dynamism that animates the FD, and which the implementation phase is called to take on, derives from the continuous articulation of certain polarities and tensions that structure the life of the Church and the way in which ecclesiological categories express it.”

Catholics fluent in synodalese won’t need a translation. For those that do, this means something like: “The synod on synodality’s final document draws its energy from balancing tensions that shape the Church’s life, a dynamic the implementation phase must embrace.”

But despite its off-putting style, the document can’t be ignored because it sets out what’s required of dioceses in the run-up to a 2028 Vatican ecclesial assembly approved by Pope Francis weeks before his death.

What if you lack the time — or will — to read it but need to know what it says? Here’s a concise guide for busy readers.

The logo of the 2023-2024 synod on synodality. Credit: synod.va.

What’s the background?

To make sense of the document, we need to know a bit of recent Church history and a few key terms.

In 1965, Pope Paul VI established a permanent institution known as the synod of bishops. He hoped that by gathering the world’s bishops together regularly in Rome via this institution he could extend the “close collaboration” between the pope and the episcopate that he experienced at Vatican Council II.

Marking the institution’s 50th anniversary in 2015, Pope Francis said that the Church was called to follow the “path of synodality” blazed by Paul VI. Taking that path, he declared, was what “God expects of the Church of the third millennium.”

In 2021, Pope Francis launched what he described as a global “synodal process,” leading to an assembly of the synod of bishops at the Vatican.

The process unfolded in three phases. The first was marked by “the consultation of the people of God,” at diocesan, national, and continental levels.

The second involved “the discernment of pastors” at two sessions of the synod of bishops in 2023-2024, known as the “synod on synodality.” The two assemblies had several original features: a large number of “non-bishop” participants, including many women, round tables, and a discussion method known as “conversation in the Spirit.”

The third part of the synodal process, known as the implementation phase, began after Pope Francis formally adopted the synod on synodality’s final document as “part of the ordinary Magisterium of the Successor of Peter.”

Given the text’s magisterial nature, he stressed in a follow-up note that the final document should be “welcomed and received” by Catholics worldwide.

The final text defined synodality as “a path of spiritual renewal and structural reform that enables the Church to be more participatory and missionary so that it can walk with every man and woman, radiating the light of Christ.” That’s arguably the closest thing there is to an official definition of the term.

Following the final document’s publication, a body known as the XVI Ordinary Council — consisting largely of figures elected by their peers at the synod on synodality — prepared a blueprint for the text’s implementation in the worldwide Church.

In March 2025, the Argentine pope approved a three-year “process of accompaniment and evaluation of the implementation phase” of the synod on synodality. He made the decision as he recuperated from double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. He later returned to the Vatican, where he died April 21.

In June this year, Ordinary Council members approved the text “Pathways for the implementation phase of the synod document,” described as “a tool designed to accompany the final phase of the synodal process.” Pope Leo XIV, who succeeded Francis May 8, approved the text’s publication.

The new pope has therefore confirmed the three-year process, which has three main parts. From June 2025 to December 2025, local Churches and the international groupings they belong to will focus on “implementation paths.”

In the first half of 2027, dioceses will hold “evaluation assemblies.” In the first half of 2028, assemblies will be held on a continental level.

In June 2028, a working document will be published for the Vatican ecclesial assembly, held in October of that year.

A word cloud showing the prevalence of terms in ‘Pathways for the implementation phase of the synod document.’ Created at freewordcloudgenerator.com

What does the new document say?

The General Secretariat of the Synod, which prepared the text, says the new document has a dual purpose: to offer a “shared framework” and promote dialogue ahead of the 2028 ecclesial assembly.

In a foreword, synod chief Cardinal Mario Grech suggests that local Churches fall into two categories: those “enthusiastically pursuing” the path of synodality and those “still wondering how to proceed with the implementation phase or are taking their first steps.” He hopes the new document will benefit both groups.

The document is divided into four chapters. The first sets out the implementation phase’s objectives. The second explains who is taking part and how. The third suggests ways of putting the final document into practice. The fourth presents a method and tools for use during the phase.

The first chapter explains that the implementation phase’s goal is “to examine new practices and structures that will make the life of the Church more synodal,” and put them into practice in ways adapted to the local context.

The second chapter says the implementation phase should involve everyone, not just “a core group of ‘supporters.’” Bishops have the prime responsibility for overseeing the phase in their dioceses. They should include priests and deacons, participatory bodies such as pastoral councils, and diocesan synodal teams in the process.

Synodal teams should be reactivated if they have fallen dormant, be brought up to speed on the final document, and help to promote “the growth of synodal dynamism” in dioceses. National and continental synodal teams should also be revitalized. Throughout the implementation phase, local churches can turn for support to the General Secretariat of the Synod, which will also continue to coordinate the 10 “study groups” on contentious issues established by Pope Francis between the synod on synodality’s first and second sessions. Pope Leo XIV has established two more study groups, on “The Liturgy in a Synodal Perspective” and “The Statute of Episcopal Conferences, Ecclesial Assemblies, and Particular Councils.”

The third chapter says it’s essential for everyone involved to have a deep familiarity with the final document, seeing it as “the fruit of a long process of listening, discussion, and discernment,” rather than a jumble of recommendations. The final text’s central themes, it says, include a “precise ecclesiological perspective … rooted

in the Second Vatican Council,” as well as a stress on missionary outreach and dialogue.

The chapter urges local Churches not to try to eliminate “polarities and tensions,” but rather to experiment with finding a new balance that best serves the Church’s mission. “It is likely that different decisions will be reached in different places,” the text says, particularly regarding ministries, decision-making processes, accountability and evaluation, and participatory bodies.

But there are also areas where local Churches need to move as one, including “the promotion of synodal spirituality,” broader access to leadership roles that don’t require ordination, and the development of more synodal decision-making processes.

The fourth chapter calls on local Churches to apply the method of “ecclesial discernment” used throughout the global synodal process. This might include the practice of “conversation in the Spirit” but isn’t limited to it. Ecclesial discernment should draw on expertise and respect the authority of diocesan bishops. The text suggests how a synodal approach can be applied to various aspects of Church life. For example, pilgrimages to shrines might be given “a more explicit synodal character” and used to “foster encounter and dialogue among people.”

The text ends with praise of the synodal method, which, it says, has induced “amazement and enthusiasm” in those who’ve experienced it. It looks forward to the Jubilee of Synodal Teams and Participatory Bodies, a 2025 Jubilee Year event at the Vatican in October.

The document’s final page is a busy infographic, tracing the seven-year path from the launch of the global synodal process to the 2028 ecclesial assembly.