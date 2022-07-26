The Pillar In-Depth S1E3: 'How can I separate fact from fiction here?'
The Pillar In-Depth
This week on The Pillar In-Depth, Kate Olivera talks with a longtime journalist and fact-checker about how we can separate fact from fiction when it comes to abortion-related content we see online.
Then, something Kate has seen a lot of in the wake of Dobbs are stories of doctors turning away women seeking care for miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies. She talks with a friend who experienced a miscarriage recently about her own experience, and the questions she has after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Show notes:
Politifact fact check of Focus on the Family late term abortion ads
Washington Post Fact Check of 10 year old abortion story
