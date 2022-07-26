Photo by dole777 on Unsplash

This week on The Pillar In-Depth, Kate Olivera talks with a longtime journalist and fact-checker about how we can separate fact from fiction when it comes to abortion-related content we see online.

Then, something Kate has seen a lot of in the wake of Dobbs are stories of doctors turning away women seeking care for miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies. She talks with a friend who experienced a miscarriage recently about her own experience, and the questions she has after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Show notes:

Politifact's methodology

Politifact fact check of Focus on the Family late term abortion ads

Washington Post Fact Check of 10 year old abortion story