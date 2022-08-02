The Pillar In-Depth S1E4: What about life-affirming medicine?
Should the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade affect care for women experiencing miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy? This week on The Pillar In-Depth, Kate Olivera talks about it with a leading, pro-life OB-GYN.
Show notes:
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Guide to Language and Abortion
