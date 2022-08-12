The Pillar In-Depth S1E5: How can I support women today?
The Pillar In-Depth
Maternity homes might be one of the best kept secrets of the pro-life movement in the United States. But with the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, it’s time more people knew about them.
This week on The Pillar In-Depth, Kate Olivera profiles a maternity home in Chicago and two women who have benefited from its service.
Show notes:
LEO study on impact of maternity homes
Want to share feedback or a pitch? Email Kate at kolivera@pillarcatholic.com
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.