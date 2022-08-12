Courtesy of Aid for Women.

Maternity homes might be one of the best kept secrets of the pro-life movement in the United States. But with the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, it’s time more people knew about them.

This week on The Pillar In-Depth, Kate Olivera profiles a maternity home in Chicago and two women who have benefited from its service.

Show notes:

Aid for Women

LEO study on impact of maternity homes

