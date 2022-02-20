The Pillar Podcast Bonus Episode: +Kurtz reflects
As Archbishop Joseph Kurtz prepares for retirement, he talked with JD about 50 years of priesthood, and more than two decades of episcopal ministry, including a stint as president of the USCCB.
The archbishop talked especially about his brother George, one of the most influential people in his life.
