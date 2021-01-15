The Pillar Podcast Ep. 3: Ed Condon, Gwen Stefani Super Fan
|The Pillar
|4 hr ago
| 3
|0:00
|-1:03:17
On this week’s show, JD and Ed discuss Pope Francis’s change to canon law to allow women to be instituted as lectors and acolytes, what that might have to do with the German bishops, and catch up on the latest developments in the Vatican financial scandal.
Also, it turns out Ed knows more about Gwen Stefani than you might guess.
| 3
