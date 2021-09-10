The Pillar Podcast Ep. 35: Graphic Design Is Our Passion

The Pillar Podcast

This week, JD and Ed unpack the presynodal documents, and ask what we did to deserve something so aesthetically beautiful. They also talk about Archbishop Cordileone’s op-ed, and Cardinal Gregory’s luncheon with the National Press Club.

