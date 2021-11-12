The Pillar Podcast, Ep. 44: Ed makes a documentary
The Pillar Podcast
|0:00
|-1:13:56
This week, JD and Ed talk about a very hard story out of Cleveland, The Pillar’s survey of religious attitudes and practice, and look ahead to the bishops’ conference meeting next week.
And JD wants to talk about the way Ed speaks.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.