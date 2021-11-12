The Pillar Podcast, Ep. 44: Ed makes a documentary

The Pillar Podcast

CommentShare
  
0:00
-1:13:56

This week, JD and Ed talk about a very hard story out of Cleveland, The Pillar’s survey of religious attitudes and practice, and look ahead to the bishops’ conference meeting next week.

And JD wants to talk about the way Ed speaks.

CommentShare
← Previous