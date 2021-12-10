The Pillar Podcast Ep. 48: Must see TV

Ed explains why the Perlasca Tapes are the best thing on TV, and JD parses the law and language of a diocesan policy on baptism and transgender issues.

As promised, you can watch highlights of the Perlasca Tapes (with English subtitles!) here.

