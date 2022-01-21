The Pillar Podcast Ep. 53: München and Malta

In this feature-length double episode, they talk about the independent report on the Archdiocese of Munich, and what it means for the legacy of Pope Benedict XVI. Then they go over the whole Knights of Malta thing, because seriously, it matters.

Also, two things: We know that half of you don’t like it when we chat among themselves at the beginning of the show. We understand that. But, and here’s the other thing, the other half do seem to like it and we want you all to be happy.

So, if you’d like to skip straight to the serious stuff, fast forward to 13:30.