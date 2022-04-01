The Pillar Podcast Ep. 63: Catholic schools, and Ed is not house hunting

The Pillar Podcast

CommentShare
  
0:00
-1:08:33
Sophomore girls learn shorthand with Sister Harold at Holy Cross Academy in this photo from the 1960s.
A religious sister teaches in a Catholic school. Public domain.

In this episode of The Pillar Podcast, Ed and JD discuss a new Vatican instruction on Catholic schools.

Plus “Palm Sunday Yes or No.”

This episode of The Pillar Podcast was sponsored by the Petrus Development Conference 2022, June 13-15 in Naples, Florida.

To register, use coupon code PILLAR at petrusdevelopment.com/pdc22

CommentCommentShareShare