The Pillar Podcast Ep. 63: Catholic schools, and Ed is not house hunting

A religious sister teaches in a Catholic school. Public domain.

In this episode of The Pillar Podcast, Ed and JD discuss a new Vatican instruction on Catholic schools.

Plus “Palm Sunday Yes or No.”

This episode of The Pillar Podcast was sponsored by the Petrus Development Conference 2022, June 13-15 in Naples, Florida.

To register, use coupon code PILLAR at petrusdevelopment.com/pdc22