The Pillar Podcast Ep. 63: Catholic schools, and Ed is not house hunting
The Pillar Podcast
|0:00
|-1:08:33
In this episode of The Pillar Podcast, Ed and JD discuss a new Vatican instruction on Catholic schools.
Plus “Palm Sunday Yes or No.”
This episode of The Pillar Podcast was sponsored by the Petrus Development Conference 2022, June 13-15 in Naples, Florida.
To register, use coupon code PILLAR at petrusdevelopment.com/pdc22
