The Jubilee of Youth took Rome by storm this week, with an opening Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV and attended by more than 100,000 young people in attendance on Tuesday.

In total, there are an estimated 1 million pilgrims set to take part in the jubilee’s activities, especially an evening prayer vigil Aug. 2, and a closing Mass the next morning.

The Pillar spoke with pilgrims from all over the world about what brought them to Rome — and what they believe Pope Leo will tell young people.

The interviews have been edited from clarity and length and some were translated from Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Victoria León - Maracaibo, Venezuela

I’m coming with a large group of Mater Salvatoris’ Marian Congregations from Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and the United States.

I think that Pope Leo’s message for the youth is that nothing you do, absolutely nothing, will make the Lord love you any less, and that the Church is truly our family.

It is so beautiful to see that wherever you go, you will always find another brother or sister who will welcome you, pray for you, and take you in, and that there is no language or barrier that can prevent that.

The pope should encourage all of us to take holiness seriously, to see that only with Christ are we truly authentic and only then will we become truly happy.

Szymon Dobrowolski - Glasgow, Scotland

I'm here with a group from Scotland, nine of us all together.

I've been to Rome a few times and it's always been very lively but this is just fantastic. Last time I was here for Pope Francis’ funeral. And I think it’s just the fact that we can be here right next to the pope, right next to all the young people that makes it so special.

We’re not that near the square but you can hear the noise coming from it in the background. The place is very alive. That's the main thing.

I think the pope should encourage young people to be authentic to the faith. I think nowadays it's easy to fall into all sorts of things that the world's telling us to do, but we can also fall prey to being too reactionary or far too on the nose, just to prove we're Catholic. So I think the spirit of the message is that just by bringing the faith to the world and being faithful where you’re meant to be. And if that means coming to Roman at Kilt, that's what you do. [Laughs]

Gabriel - Finland

I'm Swedish, but I live in the Swedish-speaking part of Finland and we have a strong community of Catholics in Finland, especially where I live.

I had signed up for the jubilee before we had a new pope because coming to Rome, the city of martyrs, with so much history brings a lot of spiritual benefit for those of us coming from the distant Catholic north.

I'm really hopeful about Pope Leo, I see a lot of good things in him and even though many Europeans didn’t want an American pope, I think it’s good for the youth because a lot of young people are anglophones. And a lot of us are looking for a stronger voice and I think we can find it in Leo.

Fr. Francesco - Genoa (Catholic Action)

I am still awaiting a pastoral assignment, because I was just ordained a priest at Pentecost this year. I came with the group of Catholic Action of the Diocese of Genoa, because when the pope calls, the Catholic youth around the world respond to that call. That’s why.

I think Pope Leo should continue sending his call for peace to the whole world. Young people are growing up in a climate of war, where there is always talk of hatred and violence, and they need words of love, words of peace.

Osagumwenro Osariemen - Meath, Ireland

We came as a group of pilgrims to experience Rome and the vibe of an event like this. It’s very exciting to see the new pope in person. I’d tell Pope Leo to tell young people to not give up!

Karin Flores - Chorrillos, Peru

I always come to all major papal events, now even more that the pope is Peruvian. I always follow the pope. I went to World Youth Day in Brazil, Panama, and Lisbon. Now I'm here with the new pope, with my Peruvian heart. And God willing, I'll be in South Korea on the next World Youth Day. Of course.

I think the pope should emphasize the right to life and respect. There’s a wrong conception of freedom among the youth, so there’s a lot of debauchery around. That's what the pope should focus on.

Matheus Zappa - Sao Paulo, Brazil

I came with a group of 20 pilgrims from Sao Jose dos Campos in Sao Paulo. I came here to meet new people and visit all these beautiful churches. We’ve been waiting for this jubilee for over a year, so we could come on pilgrimage, walk through the holy doors, know other cultures, seek hope and bring Jesus to others.

I think the pope should tell young people that they are the future of the Church and of the world. I think the message should talk about hope and mercy, because these are the things that will change the future for the better.

Cristian Briceño - Berlin, Germany

I’m from Colombia but I’m finishing my degree in sports management in Berlin. I came here full of enthusiasm, full of joy to live my faith, to fill myself with motivation, knowing that I am not alone as a Catholic, especially of having hope and the strength to do what God puts in our hearts, a hope to change the world, to love, to serve, and to bring the kingdom.

I think the pope should strengthen young people in their faith, which is something he had already been working on. Francis was a bit about making a mess, about young people being brave and having that confidence that God supports us in our projects, in our dreams, in taking the lead in changing the world, so we may believe that we really have a big impact both on large platforms such as business and politics, but also in small ways, in our families, in our friends, in our daily lives. He should help young people realize that we are truly great tools of God and that we should be brave and respond to His call.