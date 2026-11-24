The late Pope Francis described three encounters with the devil in his personal writings, according to a book published Tuesday.

Pope Francis leads a prayer vigil ahead of the family synod on Oct. 3, 2015. © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk.

In “The Private Diary of Pope Francis,” a book edited by Vatican doctrine chief Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the Argentine pope recounted seeing the devil twice when he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires and once in 2018, after his papal election.

In an entry dated Jan. 24, 2021, Pope Francis wrote: “On one occasion, a few days after returning to Rome, I was in a meeting. I saw him and heard his voice, triumphant, possessing everything: ‘Now I’ve gotten everything I wanted.’”

“Just as I can’t forget his eyes from the previous two, in this case, I can’t forget the powerful raspiness of his voice. The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me.”

He returned to the experiences in an Aug. 18, 2024, entry, writing: “I can’t forget his eyes the first two times — from the car when I was returning to the house, and in the choir loft during Mass. However, he always reappears in different situations.”

Do Pope Francis’ reported experiences make him an outlier in papal history? Or have other popes recounted similar events?