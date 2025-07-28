"The priesthood and falling in love"

The priesthood is about falling in love. It’s not the only way to fall in love, but becoming a priest, and remaining a priest, means falling in love with the Lord Jesus over and over again.

St. John Vianney, the patron saint of priests, famously said “The priesthood is the love of the heart of Jesus.” It’s a beautiful phrase. “The priesthood is the love of the heart of Jesus.” It carries a double meaning. The priesthood is loved by the heart of Jesus; and the priesthood is about loving the heart of Jesus. Both are true.

Archbishop John Wilson. Courtesy photo.

The Lord Jesus offers his love freely to everyone. Loving Jesus is the consequence of first being loved by him. As we experience his love, we discover our calling. For some, for me and my brothers, it is to be a priest. A priestly vocation is a particular way of being loved by Jesus; and it’s a particular way of loving Jesus in return.

Priests do many things in their ministry, some more important than others. But everything a priest is, and everything he does, hinges on loving the Lord. Despite human weakness and frailty, a priest offers himself with faith and trust — and when he does, something wonderful takes place, divine friendship with the Lord begins to deepen.

More than this, that divine friendship overflows in a spirit of service in ways a priest could never imagine, let alone deserve, he is used by God for the good of the Church, the Body of Christ.

My own recent 30th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood was its own special moment of thanksgiving for something astonishing: my call, from the Lord, to be his priest.

And it is an astonishing claim to make, that the Word made flesh, the Son of God, the Saviour of the world, the One through whom all things were made, has drawn me into the specific form of loving friendship that is the priesthood.

To some this may sound preposterous. To me it is breath-taking. This call is the truth on which I stake my life.

Thirty years have passed quickly — 11,000 days of trying to love in response to being loved. Every priest remains a disciple who wants to love and live for Jesus. He loves through the love he himself receives from the Lord.

The Lord Jesus, who first called me many years ago, is the same Lord who renews his call each day. But how can I repay the Lord for such an immense gift?

The truth is, I can’t. I can only sit in the school of gratitude, amazed at what Jesus has given by letting me share his priesthood. Unworthy as I am, I just try to keep my eyes and heart fixed on him.

Learning to be a priest takes longer than six years in seminary. After 30 years I am still learning to be a priest, still learning from the Lord how to love like him. Thirty years of trying, but not always succeeding. Thirty years of living by faith, not by sight. Thirty years of hopeful, merciful consolation. I am a living witness to the Lord’s faithfulness and kindness. He has worked wonders for me. Without his grace I would never have survived.

Priests try to love the Lord Jesus and their people as best they can, and we are privileged companions to so many in their sorrows and joys. We try to understand and explain God’s Word. We celebrate the sacraments and pass on the faith. We pray and we listen to the Lord in silence. Servants are never greater than their masters. They must stoop down low.

But wanting to serve with humility doesn’t ensure getting everything right. We remain human. We need patience and we need to ask forgiveness. A priest dares to speak about God’s love only because it has touched his heart. The love that will not let him go. The love that will not let you go. Such love inspires, motivates, and restores, especially in the Eucharist.

Anointed by the Father with the Holy Spirit, the Lord Jesus anoints his priests to sanctify the Christian people and offer sacrifice to God. Every priest is anointed to celebrate baptism which unites us to Christ in his death and resurrection. Every priest is anointed to consecrate the Body and Blood of Christ which feeds us on our journey to heaven. Every priest is anointed to pronounce absolution which imparts Christ’s mercy and healing to sinners.

A priest is a living instrument of God’s love. He must never forget this. I must never forget this.

Priests help others to know the Lord Jesus loves them. He is an agent of God’s love, the love that comforts, challenges, commissions, and sends out.

Everything changes for the better when we know we are loved by God in Christ. Every priest is — should be — the aide-mémoire of such love.

And we all need priests. Even priests need priests, including priests who have become bishops, to hear their confession and anoint their ailing bodies. And every priest needs to know the Lord loves him.

When a priest struggles to find the right thing to say, the Lord puts words on his lips. When a priest knows only too well his inadequacy, Jesus reassures his heart. When a priest flounders with fear, the Lord Jesus is his courage. Every priest is earthenware, a brittle shell holding precious treasure.

When he depends on the Lord Jesus for everything, the Lord provides more than he needs.

Across 30 years of priesthood, I have been awestruck by God’s goodness. For my mistakes, I ask pardon. Where there has been light, it is the reflected glory of the risen Lord. I claim nothing for myself, and everything for him. Whatever the future brings, I will face it with the Lord Jesus, trusting his word. I want to grow in his love.

I want those I serve to grow in his love. I want those we serve together to know his love, especially where there is poverty and suffering.

A priest believes in love come down from heaven. Love who is a person. Love who is God’s Son. Love who is the Lord Jesus Christ. Love who is crucified and risen. Love who redeemed the world. I believe in this love. It moves my heart whenever I celebrate Holy Mass.

Only divine love and mercy have made it possible to arrive at my thirtieth anniversary of priestly ordination. Only divine love and mercy.

So, with that, I want to ask for you to please pray for me, and for all my brother priests, that we might be faithful to the Lord’s call.