The Show Must Go On

On this week’s episode of The Pillar Podcast, Ed and JD discuss Cardinal J. Francis Stafford’s vision of the parish, and the newly approved Program for Priestly Formation. Then they play a game of Ed’s devising, which JD didn’t completely understand.

