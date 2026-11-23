The synod of the Syriac Catholic Church met last week in an eagerly anticipated session, originally called by the Church’s patriarch in July.

Patriarch Ignatius Youssef III Younan at the opening liturgy of the synod, Nov. 17, 2026. Credit: syr-cath.org

While the Church has issued no statement on the synod’s deliberations and conclusions, the meeting was expected to deliberate on the removal of Patriarch Ignatius Youssef III Younan.

Silence after the synod’s conclusion leaves unresolved, for the moment, a protracted dispute between the patriarch, the synodal bishops, and the Vatican, with the patriarch having previously blamed rogue members of his own Church for trying to coerce his removal.