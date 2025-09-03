Pope Leo XIV on Saturday appointed Fr. Raffaele De Angelis as Eparch of Piana degli Albanesi of the Italo-Albanian Catholic Church, located in Sicily.

Italo-Albanian Catholic Church of the Byzantine rite, Lungro, Italy. Public Domain.

The appointment comes after a five-year vacancy in the see. In February 2020, the last eparch, Bishop Giorgio Demetrio Gallaro, was appointed as secretary of the then-Congregation for Eastern Churches.

De Angelis, born in 1979, was ordained a priest of the Eparchy of Lungro in 2006 after studies at the Gregorian University, obtaining a doctorate in moral theology.

De Angelis has served in a number of senior eparchial positions, such as vice-rector of the local seminary, member of the presbyteral council, and part of the commission for the protection of minors.

If you’re wondering what exactly the Eparchy of Piana degli Albanesi is — and what the Italo-Albanian Catholic Church is, for that matter — you’re probably not alone.

The Pillar explains.

What is the Italo-Albanian Catholic Church?

The Italo-Albanian Catholic Church is one of the 23 sui juris Eastern Catholic Churches in full communion with the pope.

Italo-Albanians use the Byzantine rite in both classical Greek and Albanian.

The Church is mostly composed of the descendants of exiled Albanians who fled to Italy during the 15th-century Turkish persecution of Christians in Albania, settling mostly in Southern Italy and known today as the Arbëreshë community.

While many in the north of Albania were Latin Catholics due to the Venetian influence, many Albanians in the rest of the country were Eastern Catholics, because some Albanian Orthodox communities had entered full communion with the Catholic Church after the Council of Florence.

The Church has 80,000 members, organized in two eparchies and a territorial abbey. It has 45 parishes, 82 priests, five deacons, and more than 200 religious brothers and sisters.

The Italo-Albanian Catholic Church operates mostly in Southern Italy, but also has communities in other Italian cities, such as Milan, Turin, and Rome, as well as in places with significant Italian and Albanian diasporas, such as Switzerland, Argentina, Brazil, and the United States.

In fact, the Italo-Albanian Church had a parish in Manhattan until 1946, led by Fr. Ciro Pinnola, an Italo-Albanian priest who migrated to the United States in 1903. However, the parish was closed after Pinnola’s death in 1946, as the archdiocese was unable to find any other Italo-Albanian priest that could serve in the parish.

The Italo-Albanian Church has some parishes that are controlled by non-Italo Albanian jurisdictions. For example, the Italo-Albanian Church has a parish in Las Vegas that is under the jurisdiction of the Byzantine Eparchy of Phoenix.

Italo-Albanians have been important for the preservation of the Byzantine rite in Italy.

While the rite was significant in the early Middle Ages, due to the hellenization of southern Italy, it started to slowly disappear after the 11th-century Norman Conquest.

By the time the Arbëreshë people arrived in the 15th century, the Monastery of Grottaferrata was one of the few places preserving the Byzantine rite in Italy, but had become increasingly latinized.

However, the monastery has since become an epicenter of Albanian Catholicism, slowly being brought back to life since the 18th century, as most of the monks and students were and still are members of the Italo-Albanian Church.

Was the Church recognized as a sui juris Church back then?

After the Council of Florence and the exile of many Albanians to Italy, the Italo-Albanians didn’t immediately become a sui juris Church.

The Holy See first created an ordinariate for Albanians in Sicily only in 1784 — almost 300 years after the arrival of the first Arbëreshë — and appointed a titular archbishop residing in Rome to ordain their priests, who mostly studied in the Greek College in Rome. However, Italo-Albanians in the rest of the country were subject to their Latin bishops.

Finally, in 1919 the Holy See established the Eparchy of Lungro, in Calabria, as the first Italo-Albanian eparchy and in 1937, it established the Eparchy of Piana dei Greci, later renamed Piana degli Albanesi, and the territorial abbey of the Monastery of Saint Mary of Grottaferrata, about 35 miles from Rome.

These are still the three jurisdictions of the Italo-Albanian Church today.

What is the Eparchy of the Piana degli Albanesi?

The jurisdiction has its origin in a 1937 bull issued by Pius XI, organizing the pastoral care for the Byzantine rite faithful in Sicily through the erection of an eparchy, so that the Arbëreshë community could have a stable structure that protected its liturgical, pastoral, and cultural patrimony.

The eparchy encompasses five municipalities in the province of Palermo with a majority of Byzantine rite Catholics: Piana degli Albanesi, Contessa Entellina, Mezzojuso, Palazzo Adriano, and Santa Cristina Gela, and also includes a personal parish in Palermo. The eparchy had 23,400 baptized members and 16 parishes as of 2023.

The eparchy has a cathedral in Piana degli Albanesi, called the Cathedral of Saint Demetrius the Great Martyr, and the co-cathedral of St. Mary of the Admiral in Palermo.

The eparchy is one of the few Eastern Catholic jurisdictions in the world with Latin Catholics under its pastoral care, as there are five Latin rite parishes belonging to the eparchy.

This also occurs in some parts of the Middle East, in which Latin Catholics might fall under the jurisdiction of a Chaldean or Melkite patriarch and in Eritrea, in which all Catholics, including Latin Catholics, are under the jurisdiction of bishops of the Eritrean Catholic Church.

The Holy See established an Italo-Albanian seminary in 1734, which meant Italo-Albanians needed a bishop who could ordain Italo-Albanian priests. Therefore, Pope Pius VI established a Byzantine rite ordinariate for Albanians in Sicily in 1784, assigning a titular bishop for them that could ordain and organize Italo-Albanian priests in the territory.

After its establishment in 1937, the eparchy only had jurisdiction over two Latin rite parishes, but Saint John XXIII gave it jurisdiction over all the Latin parishes of Contessa Entellina, Mezzojuso, and Palazzo Adriano in 1965.

Despite its establishment in 1937, the eparchy didn’t get its own bishop for a while — the Archbishop of Palermo served as its apostolic administrator for 30 years, with an Italo-Albanian bishop serving as auxiliary bishop and vicar general.

In 1967, Bishop Giuseppe Perniciaro was finally appointed as Bishop of the Eparchy of Piana degli Albanesi.

What about the other Italo-Albanian jurisdictions?

The Eparchy of Lungro is the first and largest Italo-Albanian jurisdiction, covering parts of five regions in Southern Italy, especially Calabria.

The eparchy is home to the sole Italo-Albanian seminary, in the city of Cosenza, and has 48 priests in 30 parishes serving over 30,000 Catholics.

The eparchy also has a number of parishes in other parts of Italy, such as Turin and Milan, and in Argentina, Brazil, and the United States.

The eparchy was erected in 1919, with jurisdiction over the Byzantine and Latin rite Catholics in certain parts of Calabria, Basilicata and Villa Baldessa, and Byzantine rite Catholics in Lecce, Pescara, and Bari.

The Territorial Abbey of Santa Maria of Grottaferrata is located 35 miles from Rome and is the only monastery of the Basilian Order of Grotaferrata, the first religious order of the Italo-Albanian Church, and an epicenter of Albanian diaspora culture.

The monastery was founded in 1004 by Saint Nilus of Rossano, a Calabrian Greek Catholic monk, and the Basilian Order of Grotaferrata was created in 1571. The monks would go on to set up many foundations in Southern Italy.

However, Italo-Greeks and Italo-Albanians gradually became latinized as time went by. Many were pressured to do so by the local hierarchy.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies in the 18th century and the new Kingdom of Italy in the late 19th century, seized their lands and forced them to close down many remaining Eastern rite monasteries, with only the Grottaferrata monastery allowed to continue functioning.

This led to the arrival of numerous monks exiled from other communities, and to a revival of the local Italo-Albanian tradition.

The monastery was erected as a territorial abbey in 1937, and currently has nine monks. However, the abbey has been vacant since 2013, when Pope Francis appointed then-Bishop Marcello Semeraro as the apostolic administrator.

Is the Italo-Albanian Church the same as the Albanian Greek Catholic Church?

No. They’re both distinct sui iuris Churches in full communion with the pope.

The Albanian Greek Catholic Church has its origins in the late 19th century, when a group of Albanians asked to be protected by a Catholic bishop from the forced conversions to Islam ordered by Sultan Abdul Hamid II in 1895. That same year, Archmandrite Jorgij Germanos asked the Archbishop of Durrës, a Latin jurisdiction, to join the Catholic Church with 5000 members, while conserving their Byzantine liturgy and cultural patrimony.

The Holy See accepted Germanos’ request in 1898 and they entered full communion in 1900.

However, Ottoman authorities continued to persecute Albanian Catholics, making it hard for the community to have stable pastoral care. This dynamic continued once Albania became independent in 1912.

Germanos was exiled to Italy in 1914, leaving the community without a pastor until 1918 and down to barely 100 members.

However, the Italo-Albanian Catholic Church played a major role in preserving the Albanian Greek Catholic Church, as Fr. Pietro Scarpelli, an Italo-Albanian priest, travelled to Albania in 1928 to minister to the communities until his arrest and deportation a year later.

In 1938, two monks of Grottaferrata arrived in Albania to study the establishment of a mission, noticing that there were around 200 Albanian-Greek Catholics in the region. The community grew to 400 after the Italian occupation of Albania during the Second World War, but the postwar communist regime expelled all foreign priests from the country and persecuted local Catholics.

Fr. Josif Papamihali, a priest of the Albanian Greek Catholic Church who studied in the Italo-Albanian Seminary in Lungro, was arrested in 1946 and interned in a labor camp by the communists in 1948 — he died after collapsing from exhaustion and being buried alive by labor camp guards. He was declared a martyr and beatified along with 35 other Albanian Catholics in 2016 by Pope Francis.

The systematic persecution of the Communist regime brought the Albanian Greek Catholic Church to the brink of extinction and its numbers are still small, to the point it has not appeared as a sui iuris Church in the Annuario Pontificio since 2020.

However, Italo-Albanian efforts have helped restore some communities and churches in Albania, such as Saint Peter’s Church in Elbasan, originally built by the monks of Grottaferrata.

As of now, the Albanian Greek Catholic Church members are under the Apostolic Administration of Southern Albania, which has 2000 Catholics, counting both Latin and Eastern Catholics.