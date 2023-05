Hey everybody,

Yesterday was a holiday, and we at The Pillar surprised ourselves by actually taking it off.

That means you’ll get your Tuesday Pillar Post this week on Wednesday. But since you’ll probably spend most of today thinking it’s Monday, and the whole week will be a bit confusing, we’re betting that you’ll be ok with that.

Thanks for your understanding!

Meanwhile, if you need something to tide you over, enjoy this:

Yours in Christ,

JDF

